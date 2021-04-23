1,417,486 Shares in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,417,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 866,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

NYSE CXP opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

