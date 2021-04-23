143,555 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 143,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

