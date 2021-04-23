15,394 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,482. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

