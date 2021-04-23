1,594 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

