17,117 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23,142.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,029. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

