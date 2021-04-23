1,978 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

