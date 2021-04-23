1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. 2,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

