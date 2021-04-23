$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.85. 272,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

