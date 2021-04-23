$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ternium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.27. Ternium posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ternium will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 30,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,679. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Ternium has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

