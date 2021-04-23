2,161 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000.

Shares of EDEN stock opened at €102.86 ($121.01) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($83.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €94.30.

