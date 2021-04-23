$217.44 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $217.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.60 million and the highest is $218.18 million. CONMED posted sales of $214.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $999.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.99. 344,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,348.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $136.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONMED by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in CONMED by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,368,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

