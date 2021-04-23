24,201 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 in the last ninety days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

