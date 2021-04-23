$289.12 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce sales of $289.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.90 million and the highest is $301.90 million. Welbilt posted sales of $328.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 150,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

