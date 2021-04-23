$387.52 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce sales of $387.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.42 million and the lowest is $375.20 million. Atlas posted sales of $308.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

ATCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

ATCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 459,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. Atlas has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.