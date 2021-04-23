3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,404 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

