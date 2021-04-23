$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $17.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. 129,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

