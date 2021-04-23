4,100 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.96.

Shares of BX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

