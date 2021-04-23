4,371 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,257.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

