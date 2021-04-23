457 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $352.81 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.19 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

