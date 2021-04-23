$516.49 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report sales of $516.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $575.00 million and the lowest is $424.83 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $474.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. 21,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.