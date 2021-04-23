53,031 Shares in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on XpresSpa Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.39 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

