$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $58.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $350.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $497.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $414.92 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $615.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

