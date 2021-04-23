5,878 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

