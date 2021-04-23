602 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.42.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $348.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

