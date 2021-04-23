6,208 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Separately, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

