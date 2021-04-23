743,965 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 743,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

