$76.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $339.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,097 shares of company stock worth $3,959,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.