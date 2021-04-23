83,613 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $49.95 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

