$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $3.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $13.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 507,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,566. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

