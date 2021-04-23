$87.28 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report sales of $87.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.19 million and the highest is $88.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $32.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $435.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $530.53 million, with estimates ranging from $505.51 million to $544.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 882,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.18 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

