89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $26.73. 89bio shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $588,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

