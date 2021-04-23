916 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.20 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $747.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

