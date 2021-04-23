AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

