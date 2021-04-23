Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

