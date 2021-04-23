AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

