Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Up 5.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.39. 16,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 956,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get Accolade alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.