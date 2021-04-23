Accord Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

TSE ACD opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$59.69 million and a PE ratio of 141.84. Accord Financial has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

