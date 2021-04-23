ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACVA. Northcoast Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

