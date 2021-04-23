ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $33.27 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

