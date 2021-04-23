Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $511.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.62 and its 200 day moving average is $478.84. The stock has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

