adToken Trading Down 18% This Week (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One adToken coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $4,040.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adToken has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00068212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00673623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.28 or 0.07965069 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.