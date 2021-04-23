Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $200.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $112.80 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

