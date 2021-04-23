Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.