Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.30.

AAP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.98. 4,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.60. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $112.80 and a one year high of $202.54. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

