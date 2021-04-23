Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $112.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

WMS opened at $114.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

