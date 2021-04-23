Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.08 and traded as high as C$19.60. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.10, with a volume of 385,472 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.08.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.