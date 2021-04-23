Affiance Financial LLC Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,699,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,893,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,648,000. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,981. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.71.

