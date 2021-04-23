Affiance Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

