Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 37,982 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,128 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

