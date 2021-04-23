Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.41

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.41 and last traded at $158.97, with a volume of 3166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

